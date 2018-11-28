Going to the cinema just got a lot cheaper

BIG SCREEN: Ryan Gosling, left, in a scene from the movie First Man, playing at Byron Bay's Pighouse Flicks this week.

PIGHOUSE Flicks, Byron Bay's only cinema, has changed management.

On a post on their social media, the cinema, Blake and Niah Northfield announced they have taken over the cinema.

"We recently took ownership of the Pighouse Flicks Byron Lounge Cinema," the post reads.

"We have very fond memories of this venue growing up here as children and it's surreal to now be at the helm of one of Byron Bay's most iconic venues."

The couple also announced changes to the way the business operates.

"Over the years people have stopped going to the cinemas as they have become quite expensive, especially for families. We are changing that. We want everybody to be able to afford to go to the cinema. Byron Bay Shire Residents: $10. Standard tickets: $15. Children 12 and under: $5. Seniors: $10. We've also reduced the cost of confectionery by 20 per cent."

The cinema will also be screening six films a week.

Since 1995, Pighouse Flicks has been screehttps://www.pighouseflicks.com.au/category/screenings/ning providing international, blockbuster and art-house films, film festivals and private events.

The cinema's website explains the venue offers a Hypacoustic 5.1 surround sound system married to a state-of-the-art Christie DCI Projector.

Custom theatre lighting compliments the lounge seating and carpet.

The cinema is located in the Byron Bay Brewery complex at the Old Piggery in Skinner's Shoot Road, Byron Bay.