The Shelly Beach surf club at East Ballina.
The Shelly Beach surf club at East Ballina. Graham Broadhead
Business

Going to the beach? This kiosk will have all you need

JASMINE BURKE
by
3rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
A DEVELOPMENT Application has been submitted to Ballina Shire Council for a kiosk at Shelly Beach which applicants said will offer "anything you need for a day at the beach”.

The DA was lodged on October 10, 2018 citing the development at an estimated cost of $30,000.

Wilson Cregan from Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Branch said there was an existing small kiosk that was never formalised but there has been nothing there for some time.

"An existing kiosk was servicing the public up until a year ago but now it's being formalised,” he said.

"It has to be brought up to modern day requirements.

"It would offer light meals like sandwiches and salads, refreshments, snacks, slices, tea coffee and drinks.

"Also other standard kiosk things and suncream and Stingose... anything you need to go to the beach.

"Pending DA approval and the other hoops we hope to see it up and running in a few months time - preferably two to three months.”

Lismore Northern Star

