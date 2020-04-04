Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Courts have new rules.
Courts have new rules.
News

Going to court? Double-check if you need to attend

Aisling Brennan
4th Apr 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF you've got a court appearance scheduled over the next few weeks, you'll have to double-check how you'll be able to attend as staff work to minimise face-to-face contact.

The NSW Justice Department this week issued a statement explaining the changes to local and district court proceedings.

"The Local Court is working hard to keep court-users and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by minimising face-to-face contact," the statement read.

"From now, you do not need to attend a courthouse unless instructed by your lawyer, police or the court.

"The majority of appearances will be conducted via audio-visual link technology or adjourned to a later date, until further notice.

"If you attend the courthouse and do not need to be there, you will be asked to leave the premises for your safety.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, but your health is our number one priority and we are taking all the steps necessary to keep your wellbeing front and centre during this period."

For those who received paperwork before March 16 directing them to attend court, email the Court Services Centre nswcsc@justice.nsw.gov.au or phone or email your Local Court. Contact details can be found at localcourt.justice.nsw.gov.au.

ballina local court byron bay local court coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers department of justice lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Diocese announces changes to Catholic school fees

        premium_icon Diocese announces changes to Catholic school fees

        News THE measures affect parents and carers of students in 46 schools from Tweed to Coffs Harbour.

        Rex airlines ceases services at Ballina Airport

        premium_icon Rex airlines ceases services at Ballina Airport

        News THE current Lismore services are at a scaled back frequency “to meet a reduced...

        Backpackers, get a farm job or fly home: MP

        premium_icon Backpackers, get a farm job or fly home: MP

        News WITH many backpackers here jobless and at a loose end, the message is to fly home...

        How festival punters can enjoy new virtual version of Splendour

        premium_icon How festival punters can enjoy new virtual version of...

        News ONE punter has spent 30 hours making an incredible version of Splendour in the...