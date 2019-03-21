Gogglebox star’s big Christchurch fear

When the Christchurch mass shooting unfolded last week, the world was glued to news reports in disbelief.

The cast of Gogglebox reflected the sentiments of every person following the events in what was an emotional episode of the Foxtel show last night.

Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant is accused of killing 50 people after storming the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch last Friday. Another 50 people were left wounded.

In the wake of the attack, political debate has divided Australia as people use the shooting as an opportunity to express their views, namely Senator Fraser Anning who made controversial remarks about immigration.

Matty, who appears on the reality show with his wife Sarah Marie and friend Jad, said he feared for the future amid a clear political divide.

"Watch there'll be some other extremist that's going to retaliate," he said.

"What is wrong with the world? What has become of the world where people are going into places and mowing down innocent people with a gun? What a f***ing coward."

Jad, Sarah Marie and Matty were horrified by the news.

Jad added he also feared a retaliation attack.

"I just pray for the victims' families and community, but I also pray this doesn't lead to anything else."

Other members of the cast also expressed their shock over the events, with Adam pointing out the alleged gunman "knew people were going to be at their most vulnerable".

Symon and Adam also had fears for what would happen next.

"These people would have been on the ground praying with their heads down and would not have seen it coming," Anastasia added.

The Delpechitas family said Muslims were unfairly typecast as the only religion that bred terrorists.

Wendel held back tears.

"People think terrorism is to do with Islamic people and Muslims, but it can be anyone from any race," Wendel said, his father Patrick adding: "I think it takes a tragedy like this for the Muslims and the Christians to hold hands together and move forward."

