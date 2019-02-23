Menu
CAN YOU HELP?: A GoFundMe campaign has been created for avid motorcycle racer and Byron Bay boy Luka Monroe after the five year old was diagnosed with a stage 3 cancerous tumour.
GoFundMe campaign created for Byron Bay boy

Jacqueline Munro
22nd Feb 2019 11:00 PM
IT ALL started with sharp, stabbing pains in Luka Monroe's stomach, and within 48 hours the five-year-old was diagnosed with a stage three cancerous tumour the size of a naval orange in his left kidney.

The Byron Bay boy, a budding motorcycle racer who loves surfing and fishing, has already undergone surgery to insert a port device in his chest to facilitate chemotherapy and other therapies.

He will then undergo radiation therapy in the hope the tumour can be reduced in size, and then removed along with his left kidney.

After the horror diagnosis last week, family friend Ilke Sharratt created a crowdfunding page called Ride 4 Luka which has so far raised more than $21,000.

 

With a goal of $50,000, Ms Sharratt said any money raised would go to helping the family with Luka's ongoing treatment as well as any costs, such as travel or accommodation expenses, not covered under Medicare.

She said any funds remaining after the five-year-old's treatment would be donated to organisations such as Childhood Cancer Support, RedKite, The Starlight Foundation and others instrumental in the support of Luka and his family.

 

During his 28-week treatment, Luka will undergo nine cycles - each cycle being three weeks - of chemotherapy, including five radiation treatments.

Throughout treatment, Luka and his mother must stay close to the Queensland Children's Hospitalmeaning extensive travel costs for his family.

Luka hopes to one day return to the active life he loves and give hope to other kids in their fight against cancer, Ms Sharratt wrote on the Ride 4 Luka page.

You can find the Ride 4 Luka campaign at Ride 4 Luka on GoFundMe

