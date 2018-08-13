Menu
Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor. Picture: Colleen Petch
Melbourne Cup plan made for Godolphin raider

by INSIDE RUNNING
13th Aug 2018 5:36 PM

THE Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup are in the sights of Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor after his colt Best Solution won the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten under a powerful Pat Cosgrave ride.

A trip to Melbourne in the spring remains "the plan" for the son of Kodiact, who produced arguably a career-best when landing the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket last month.

The trainer could keep Best Solution travelling, with a trip to Australia for the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup a possibility.

"All being well I think that's the plan, but I'll leave that to Saeed, who knows best," Cosgrave said.

best solution caulfield cup godolphin grosser preis von berlin melbourne cup pat cosgrave saeed bin suroor

