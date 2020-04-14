‘Gobsmacked’: Is Lismore’s 24% rate hike back on the table?

COUNCILLORS said they are "concerned" to hear Lismore City Council's controversial Special Rate Variation could once again be raised at tonight's meeting.

At the March 10 meeting councillors voted to withdraw a plan to increase rates by 24 per cent over four years, however an IPART spokeswoman confirmed the council has not formally withdrawn their SRV application.

She said correspondence from the council indicates the matter could be raised at tonight's meeting.

"Council has notified us they will be voting at their April 14 meeting on whether to continue with the special rate variation application," she said.

"In the meantime IPART is will continue with the assessment until we receive a formal withdrawal from council.

"Once council had told us they are withdrawing their application, this notice of withdrawal will go onto the IPART website."

Cr Nancy Casson led the motion at last month's meeting to withdraw the SRV application and said she is extremely disappointed the council has not followed through.

"I am gobsmacked they still have not withdrawn the application more than a month after councillors voted to withdraw," she said.

Cr Gianpiero Battista, who also voted to withdraw, said at this stage he was not aware there were any rescission motions on the agenda surrounding the rate variation and said it was "very concerning" IPART were not aware councillors had previously voted to withdraw the SRV application.

However mayor Isaac Smith said he was not aware of any plans to raise the issue again.

"As far as I am aware the application is being withdrawn from IPART," he said.

IPART is due to hand down their decision in May.