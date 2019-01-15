Menu
Mt Glorious crossbow attack on goanna causes serious injury with RSPCA calling for community to help catch the person responsible.
Pets & Animals

Goanna shot with crossbow ’recovering’

15th Jan 2019 1:35 PM

A GOANNA is recovering in a Queensland wildlife hospital after being shot with a crossbow.

The goanna was caught by RSPCA rescuers on Monday after first being spotted on the weekend at Mt Glorious, northwest of Brisbane, with an arrow protruding from its back.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have witnessed the incident to come forward.

According to the Brisbane Times, the attack is the latest in a spate of deadly attacks on local animals.

It follows the deaths of at least five paddymelons in the Mt Glorious area, all found with "large holes" through their bodies.

A goanna attacked with a crossbow at Mt Glorious at the weekend is recovering at the RSPCA wildlife hospital.
With AAP

