Goal-kicking proves the difference in tight win

Roy Bell on the run for the Casino Cougars in NRRRL. Brian Olive

CASINO extended its record of winning the close games this season with a 28-22 victory over Northern United in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

In an entertaining encounter played at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino, on Saturday, the Cougars looked in control with a 22-4 lead just after half-time when winger Denzel Dangerfield fielded a Trevor Bolt kick to cross out wide.

It followed a similar first-half effort by Dangerfield along with other tries to Bolt and Nic Morrissey.

But the Casino try early in the second half seemed to sting the Dirawongs into top gear.

Strong runs resulted in two tries within four minutes to centre Clarence Kelly, and Northern United were back in the contest.

Cougars second-rower Theo Hippi steadied the ship for the home side when he sidestepped his way through the defence to score near the posts.

After the the conversion Casino led 28-14 with 20 minutes to play.

Northern United then launched attack after attack, showing great flair and ball control.

A raid down the right flank finished with Brandon Anderson crossing wide out and the Casino defence was again found wanting when Fred Pitt scored in the corner.

The final 10 minutes was tense as poor ball handling cost both sides.

In the end each team scored five tries with Casino captain Roy Bell's goal-kicking proving the difference.

Best for the Cougars were hard-working lock forward Hayden Pratt and second-rower Theo Hippi.

Northern United were best served by Kelly, Jamahl Roberts and livewire halfback Evan Hickling.

The win keeps Casino in the top three while United will need to put some wins together to figure in the finals.

The Cougars are at home to Cudgen next Sunday while Northern United travel to Byron Bay.

In the other game on Saturday, Kyogle defeated Evans Head 26-18.

CASINO 28 (D Dangerfield 2, N Morrissey, T Bolt, T Hippi tries; R Bell 4 goals) d NORTHERN UNITED 22 (C Kelly 2, L Simpson, F Pitt, B Anderson tries; E Hickling goal).