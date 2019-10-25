Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hollie Hughes says she doesn’t believe in quotas and worked hard to get where she is in politics. Picture: John Feder/The Australian
Hollie Hughes says she doesn’t believe in quotas and worked hard to get where she is in politics. Picture: John Feder/The Australian
Rural

Go bush for Christmas gifts: Lib senator

by Eamonn Tiernan
25th Oct 2019 11:09 AM

Australians are being urged to buy their Christmas gifts from country outlets to help support drought-stricken areas.

NSW Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes wants Australians to consider splurging with small businesses in regional communities by using an online portal.

"We don't need to buy from the usual suspects," Senator Hughes said on Friday.

"These businesses mainly exist because of the agriculture around them and when drought is devastating the land, we need to think laterally about other ways to support rural and regional economies.

"The difference so many Australians can make if they choose to buy from a country business will spread a lot of goodwill to our hard-working families in the bush."

Shoppers can purchase goods through gocountryforchristmas.com.au and businesses can register their outlet on the website.

More Stories

drought farmers liberal national party liberal senator rural seniors-news

Top Stories

    Police officer charged over violent arrest of teen boy

    premium_icon Police officer charged over violent arrest of teen boy

    Breaking THE law enforcement watchdog found the boy was struck with a baton 18 times.

    • 25th Oct 2019 11:25 AM
    Casino childcare centre accused of not protecting children

    premium_icon Casino childcare centre accused of not protecting children

    Crime Education department allege incidents were not properly reported

    VOTE: Decide who is the region's best wedding photographer

    premium_icon VOTE: Decide who is the region's best wedding photographer

    News The Northern Rivers is home to some incredible wedding photographers

    $11 million project to help boost G'bah industrial precinct

    premium_icon $11 million project to help boost G'bah industrial precinct

    Council News The two-stage project could lead to many jobs in the future