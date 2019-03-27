Go behind the scenes at popular tourist attraction and farm

SHOWCASE: Summerland House Farm at Alstonville is holding a behind-the-scenes showcase day on April 4. Pictured is Rebecca Simmons in the avocado packing shed.

SHOWCASE: Summerland House Farm at Alstonville is holding a behind-the-scenes showcase day on April 4. Pictured is Rebecca Simmons in the avocado packing shed. Contributed

YOU can have a behind-the-scenes look at the popular Summerland House Farm at Alstonville next month.

The farm, which comes under the umbrella of the House With No Steps and provides employment opportunities for 97 people with disabilities, is holding a showcase day on Thursday, April 4.

The House With No Steps was founded 57 years ago, and the farm opened in 1972 and is a hub for macadamia nut processing and fruit packaging, as well as growing produce.

The showcase day will be held form 10am to 7pm, and will be an interactive event.

Those attending will be able to have a peek at the farm operations, hear about employment opportunities for people with a disability, and get a taste of the many support services House with No Steps offers.

Staff will be on-hand to answer all questions, and any guidance you may need on your NDIS journey.

"This is an exciting time for Summerland House Farm and House with No Steps,” said Brett Lacey, executive director of businesses and children's services.

"As an organisation, we are one of Australia's leading disability service providers.

"We have numerous programs and award-winning employment opportunities for people with a disability, which we are pleased to showcase at this event.

"Come along, explore, ask questions, learn more about what House with No Steps can offer and who knows, you might just find the right job for you.”

With activities ranging from a tractor and equipment show, think tank forums, disability gym for children, local food tastings and more, there's plenty of opportunities to learn about life on the farm, employment opportunities and the Support Services available through House with No Steps.

The House with No Steps Showcase will be held from 10am-7pm at the Wardell Rd farm. See summerlandhousefarm. com.au or phone 6628 0610.