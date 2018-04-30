Menu
Eating certain foods can help you recall your dreams, a study has found.
Eating certain foods can help you recall your dreams, a study has found.
Lifestyle

Go bananas if you want to remember your dreams

30th Apr 2018 3:45 PM

TAKING a vitamin found in tuna, bananas, avocado and chickpeas before bedtime can help you recall dreams throughout the day, a study found.

Half of the 100 participants took 240mg of vitamin B6 immediately before bed for five nights - the equivalent of 558 bananas.

Those who took the B6 recalled 64.1 per cent more dream content than those who took a placebo.

Those not taking the supplement not only had difficulty remembering their dreams but said they had poorer sleep quality and significantly higher tiredness on waking.

Dr Denholm Aspy, of the University of Adelaide's School of Psychology, said: "The average person spends around six years of their lives dreaming.

"If we are able to become lucid and control our dreams, we can then use our dreaming time more productively.

"Lucid dreaming, where you know that you are dreaming while the dream is still happening, has many potential benefits.

"For example, it may be possible to use lucid dreaming for overcoming nightmares, treating phobias, creative problem solving, refining motor skills and even helping with rehabilitation from physical trauma.”

Vitamin B6 known as pyridoxine occurs naturally in various foods, including whole grain cereals, legumes, fruits such as banana and avocado, vegetables such as spinach and potato, milk, cheese, eggs, red meat, liver and fish.

Vitamin B6 helps the body to use and store energy from protein and carbohydrates in food and form haemoglobin - the substance in red blood cells that carries oxygen around the body.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

