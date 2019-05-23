GM 'looking forward' to five more years in role

HERE TO STAY: Vaughan Macdonald has been offered a contract to remain as Richmond Valley Council's general manager for five more years.

HERE TO STAY: Vaughan Macdonald has been offered a contract to remain as Richmond Valley Council's general manager for five more years. Susanna Freymark

AFTER serving as Richmond Valley Council's general manager for the past three years, Vaughan Macdonald said he was pleased to receive the council's support as they offered him a further five year contract.

Mr Macdonald said since moving to Casino in 2015, when he took on the role of council's chief operating officer, he has "loved the down to earth and welcoming nature of the Richmond Valley community”.

"My family really feel like part of this community, which I truly believe is on the cusp of significant growth and improved prosperity,” Mr Macdonald said.

"It is a privilege to be the general manager of this council, it is such an exciting and challenging job, you have people coming at you every day.”

Mr Macdonald was promoted to general manager in February 2016, and this week at the May monthly meeting, the council resolved to offer Mr Macdonald a new five year contract.

He credits the $14 million redevelopment of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange as his proudest achievement to date, and said he was pleased to see it nearing completion.

"Our council team is very responsive to the reasonable needs of our community and we want to help people where we can,” he said.

"Casino is the Beef Capital and with the support of council, we have made some tough decisions which we are now seeing the benefits of as we have modernised the business for the benefit of the whole community.”

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow praised Mr Macdonald, saying he has led the organisation with a "high level of commitment and passion”.

"He has guided the development of master plans for our signature projects and we are now delivering these important projects for our community with funding support from both the Federal and NSW Governments,” Cr Mustow said.

"He has also developed a very positive culture and is in tune with the people in the organisation and leads by example.”

Mr Macdonald thanked the mayor and councillors for their support, saying they all "work very well as a united team to deliver for our community”.

"I look forward to leading council over the next five years to develop and deliver our next phase of signature projects and turning the soil on the jobs and growth project opportunities we are pursuing,” he said.