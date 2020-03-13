Glory days hard to find for Perth in Sydney

Sydney FC players celebrate after beating the Glory in last year’s A-League grand final in Perth. Picture: AAP

COMPETITION points are crucial, but pride is also a key motivator for success and it’s safe to say Perth Glory’s has been dinted in their past two outings against Sydney FC.

Glory were the best side last season – they won the right to play the grand final at home, in front of a parochial Perth crowd, but in the end were beaten by Sydney FC on penalties.

Watching Sydney FC celebrate on the Glory’s home ground would have burned the Perth players no end.

Proving it was no fluke, Sydney FC backed up their grand final victory with a stirring 3-1 win over Glory at Perth’s NIB Stadium in Round 7 this season.

While back-to-back home losses to Sydney FC will have stung the Glory, it’s imperative they don’t carry those scars into this weekend’s clash in Sydney.

On the Glory’s side is their strong form away from home.

They have one of the best away records in the competition, having not dropped consecutive games on the road since 2017.

Against the Glory is their recent record against Sydney FC in Sydney.

In the last six clashes between the teams in the Harbour City, Sydney FC have beaten Glory by a combined score of 20-1.

Even more worrying for Glory is the fact they have managed to beat Sydney just once in their past 13 clashes against them.

For Glory, fourth on the table, to turn the tide against A-League frontrunners Sydney FC, they need their attacking weapons to stand up.

There is no more experienced player in the Glory line-up than Diego Castro – he’s scored a whopping 46 goals in his career, but is still yet to register one against Sydney.

The Glory need Diego Castro to step up if they are to beat Sydney FC. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Glory also have one of the best attacking weapons in the comp in Bruno Fornaroli, who has 12 goals from 19 outings this season.

The start is crucial for Glory. Sydney have proven that when they’re in front this season they’re hard to run down.

Sydney have scored the first goal in 13 games this season, winning 12 matches and drawing one.

If Castro and Fornaroli can fire and snare an early goal, the Glory will back their defence, which is second in the league behind Sydney, to get the job done.

Sydney looked sluggish in the past three weeks, but they showed in the second half against Victory last weekend that they still had plenty of fire in their attacking arsenal.

When Milos Ninkovic, Adam Le Fondre and Costa Barbarouses are on, Sydney FC are all but unstoppable.

This match is an intriguing one, but it’s hard to go against Sydney given recent results between the two sides.