Gloria turns 100 this week

A GREAT grand-daughter of one of Lismore's most colourful pioneers, cedar dealer Caroline (Granny) Greenhalgh, celebrates her 100th birthday this week.

Gloria Brown was the daughter of Joseph "Stan" Hiscocks and Louisa Greenhalgh.

Born in March 1917 in Sydney, her father "Stan" Hiscocks moved with his wife Ellen from Lismore to join the police force in 1915.

After the birth of their third child, Ellen died suddenly succumbing to the Spanish Influenza epidemic that ravaged the world at the end of World War I.

"Stan" returned to Lismore in 1919 with three infants.

Gloria Brown has been a Lismore resident ever since.

Her husband Purdie Brown was a long time employee of John Chant Motors.

She can relate many stories of living through the depression years, World War II, and the many other changes that have occurred in Lismore over her lifetime.

Of the war, she remembers a warden named Riley walking the streets at night scolding offenders to "put out your lights" if any of their black-blanketed windows "leaked" any visible light. Many other Australian cities fearing a night air attack during the War imposed similar rules.

And the rushed packing and lifting of merchandise above Lismore's renowned floods.

The 1954 flood was particularly bad, it occurred right around the time the present Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited the city.

Gloria will celebrate her birthday quietly this week with family and friends.