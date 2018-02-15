Global media tracks solar train

WORLD NEWS: Byron Bay Railroad Company's rail safety manager, Geoff Clark is thrilled with the international media coverage the world's first totally solar-powered train.

INTERNATIONAL media has been tracking the success of the world's first solar-powered train.

Two months since it's first journey, the Byron Bay Railroad Company has been featured in European and Asian news and online media.

Byron Bay Railroad Company's rail safety manager, Geoff Clark said the service which now operates seven days a week, has been thrilled with the attention.

"Just this week we are being covered in the Evening Standard and Independent in the UK and Le Monde in France," he said.

"Getting front page coverage on a Japanese solar magazine was fantastic, as was the story in The Times of India. For a tiny heritage rail operator in regional Australia it's a bit surreal".

Mr Clark said and Friday and Saturday night services will be the next addition to the world's first fully-run solar power train.

"Obviously solar and sustainability media have covered the story but the amount of mainstream media across the world that have contacted us has really blown us away" he said.

However, Mr Clark said Byron Bay's Kendall St level crossing continues to be a concern.

He said a disturbingly high number of motorists are still driving across the railway line without looking, let alone stopping, at the stop sign.

The Byron Bay Train runs between North Beach Station at the end of Bayshore Drive in Sunrise Beach/the Byron Arts Estate and Byron Bay township.

For those who have always wanted to work on the railway, expressions of interest from people wanting to volunteer with Byron Bay Railroad Company can be sent to geoff@byronbaytrain.com.au