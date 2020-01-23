Global golfers head to Yamba for ‘revitalised’ ALPG Pro-Am

Wollongong's Tahnia Ravnak won last year’s $20,000 Findex Yamba ALPG Pro-Am in a playoff at Yamba Golf and Country Club and will be back tomorrow. Photo: ALPG

GOLF :Yamba Golf and Country Club will play host to possibly the biggest tournament of its 64-year history with the running of the second ALPG Findex Pro-Am tomorrow.

Yamba Golf Club spokesman Chris Durrington said the new-look format had revitalised the event and encouraged more high-profile players to participate in 2020.

“After a drop in numbers last year, the event was revised and revamped, with the organisers making this year’s event a qualifying round for the ISPS Handa Victorian Ladies’ Open and the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open,” Durrington said.

“This will attract a field of around 84 professionals from 21 different countries all playing for a qualifying spot in the big tournaments as well as a part of the $22,000 purse.”

Yamba Golf Club has always been a popular destination for touring competitions and after holding the NSW School Championships late last year, Durrington is pleased to see the course in use by more international stars.

“Findex have been our major sponsor of the men’s Pro-Am for many years and as of last year decided to switch to the ladies’ with the growing success of women’s sport across Australia,” he said.

The event kicked off yesterday afternoon with the running of the Duncan’s Carpet Cleaning shootout.

“The shootout is a lovely way to start the tournament,” Durrington said.

“It’s great to watch. Duncan’s have also been on board for many years as well, supporting this and other tournaments.”

Winner of the inaugural edition of the tournament, Tahnia Ravnak, from Wollongong, will return tomorrow with her eyes on the prize but she will be met by the fierce contingent of Asian talent, including Japanese stars Koto Ishiyama, Risa Iwachika, Ayaka Sugihara and Toki Kaori.

The furthest from home will be Icelandic challenger Valdis Jonsdottir, who has taken part in a number of Australian tournaments with strong results across the board.

The Pro-Am kicks off this morning, with limited spots for amateurs mostly filled.

“Spectators are more than welcome to come down and walk around the course to watch what is shaping up to be an amazing tournament with some of the best female golfers throughout the world,” Durrington said.

“With the course in pristine condition, players are in for a treat.”

Professional players will take part in a single stroke event, while amateurs will play a single stableford.

Competitors will be met with challenging conditions, with 30C temperatures, high humidity and rain forecast.

Tee times start from 6.30am tomorrow and will carry into the late afternoon as all 84 competitors try their luck on the popular coastal course.