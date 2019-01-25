Menu
New Farm restaurant Majo's shut down in March last year. Picture: Campbell Scott
Business

Restaurants face wind up over unpaid bills

by Vanda Carson
25th Jan 2019 12:27 PM
A major restaurant supplier has launched a bid to liquidate three southeast Queensland restaurants for failing to pay their food bills.

Global Food and Wine (Gold Coast) Pty Ltd (GFW) has gone to the Supreme Court to wind up Italian restaurant Majo's in New Farm, Taco Burger in Logan Central and the Lonestar Rib House at Mermaid Beach.

Majo's in New Farm is alleged to owe $8970 for food deliveries between November 13, 2017 and December 20 2017, according to the creditors statutory demand for payment filed in the Supreme Court last month.

Family style pizzeria Majo's, which closed its doors permanently in March, is owned by Fulvio Giuseppe Bentivegna and Brian Robert Kerr from Frankston in Victoria, court documents state.

GFW director Luciano Giovanni Ceccato has also served a statutory demand on the state's only Taco Burger eatery at Logan Central.

Mr Ceccato alleges Taco Burger Logan Central Pty Ltd owes $30,778 for deliveries between July 4 and October 10 last year.

Taco Burger is a chain that began in Western Australia and opened its first drive through store in Australia at Logan Central in June.

Lonestar owner Jy Diamond is accused of owing GFW more than $10,000.
Lonestar Mermaid Pty Ltd, the owner of The Lone Star Rib House at Mermaid Beach, is also alleged to owe GFW $10,216 for food delivered between January 15 last year and February 12, according to a creditor's statutory demand dated October 26 and filed in court.

Court documents state that the restaurant is owned by Jy Diamond and Giselle Brock of Mount Nathan.

Lawyer for GFW Mark Tomasoni claimed in court documents that the three restaurants are unable to pay their debts.

The cases are due in the Supreme Court on February 7.

