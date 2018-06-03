Glitter and wig, fun and Bingo!

VISITOR: You can catch Timberlina at her regular gig, Bingo with Timberlina at Central Bar, in Newcastle.

CURRENTLY receiving standing ovations from audiences because she took all the seats away, Timberlina brings an evening of dinner, bingo and entertainment to the Northern Rivers.

Timberlina is packing her wigs, glitter and stilettos to head to Ballina for her local debut performance.

Originally hailing from a small country town in the Central West of New South Wales, a move to the 'big city' in her formative years saw Timberlina attend one of the State's best-ranked performing arts High Schools, where she dabbled in all things dance and drama.

After a short hiatus from the limelight, Timberlina was re-born in spectacular style and glittery glory in early 2017 and continues to be an ever-evolving chameleon of the performance and hosting world.

Timberlina's over-the-top style and dazzling repertoire, coupled with her naughty quick wit, will keep you fabulously entertained for hours.

Timberlina is also available as a marriage celebrant.

There will be some fantastic prizes, and remember those daubers, if not she'll have some at the door for sale.