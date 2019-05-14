Glitch on NBN website creates confusion about connection

NBN is being switched on in parts of Lismore.

NBN is being switched on in parts of Lismore. Contributed

EAST Lismore residents who were told they would have to wait until 2020 to have the NBN connected could in fact have it as soon as July this year.

The properties were originally flagged for connection in April 2019.

But a glitch on the NBN website revealed there was more work to be done on those residential properties, which could take another 12 months.

A spokeswoman for NBN said the incorrect information was due to a data issue on the website.

"The network has been switched on in East Lismore and there are currently a number of homes and businesses that are able to connect to the NBN through their preferred Retail Service Provider in the area,” she said.

"Work is continuing to reach those that can't yet connect, with premises switching on progressively through to July 2019.”

Rollout areas for the nbn in the Northern Rivers. NBN Co

According to information given to MP Kevin Hogan by NBN Co, the issue with the premises yet to be made "Ready to Connect” (RTC) in East Lismore was the area had a high level of rock to work through and a large quantity of local fibre to build.

"NBN have advised that in recent weeks, parts of the network to East Lismore have been switched on, with the first of around 3,500 premises in the area now ready to connect to the NBN access network,” a spokeswoman said.

"By the end of June all this work is scheduled to be complete for East Lismore.

"All up, 12,294 houses across the Lismore, Goonellabah and surrounds are able to connect to the NBN.”