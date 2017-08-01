Glider pilot's crash landing at show resulted in break

GLIDER CRASH: Emergency services attended the Lismore Aviation Show when a Fox Glider crashed. While the pilot suffered some broken vertebrae, he has been diagnosed with no serious spinal injuries.

UPDATE 1.20pm: THE Australian Transport Safety Bureau is seeking anyone with video recordings of photographs of the aircraft involved in a crash at the Lismore Aviation Expo last weekend.

A spokesman for the ATSB confirmed they are investigating a collision with terrain involving a Zaklad Remontow I Produkeji Spreztu Lotnicz MDM-1P FOX-P glider, registered VH-GPT, Lismore Airport on July 29.

The ATSB said while conducting an aerobatic display, the glider ran out of energy on the final manoeuvre and impacted the ground heavily (and) the pilot sustained serious injuries.

Over the coming weeks, the ATSB will seek to interview the pilot, key personnel and witnesses; collect pilot records and photographic/video data; and obtain information relating to the preparation for and conduct of the flight.

The ATSB will provide an update on its website outlining the factors of the accident within 30 days.

The ATSB are seeking witness reports and video recordings/photographs that might assist the investigation.

Witnesses are requested to contact the ATSB on 1800 020 616 or email ATSBinfo@atsb.gov.au.

TUESDAY 12.30pm: A GLIDER crash at the 2017 Lismore Aviation Expo has seen the pilot taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being transferred to the Gold Coast.

Just before 3pm on Saturday July 29, hundreds of spectators watched in horror as a Fox Glider landed heavily and emergency services attended the scene.

Paul Bennett from Paul Bennett Airshows said the pilot was initially taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being transferred to the Gold Coast.

"He's in the Gold Coast Hospital with a couple of broken vertebrae, but he's on the mend," Mr Bennett said.

"There's no spinal cord damage, so he's going to be OK."

A Lismore City Council spokesperson confirmed the pilot had a heavy landing and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

"The scene was attended by ambulance, police and Air Services Australia," she said.

"A report has been lodged with the Australian Transport Air Safety Bureau by Paul Bennet Airshows."

LCC general manager Gary Murphy said the heavy landing was certainly scary.

"But the aerobatic pilots are highly experienced and know how to handle these types of situations," he said.

"We are very grateful to Paul Bennet Airshows and their pilots for their professionalism and amazing talent (and) we wish the pilot a speedy recovery."

The council spokesperson said representatives from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority CASA were on site and satisfied with LCC's response.

She said while the rest of the aerobatics planned for the afternoon did not take place, joy flights did continue.