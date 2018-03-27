Menu
Could Glenn Maxwell earn a shock Test recall? Picture: Jay Town
Glenn Maxwell likely to be at head of replacement queue

by Toby Prime
27th Mar 2018 6:00 AM
GLENN Maxwell could be parachuted out of club cricket into South Africa as Australia continues to come to grips with the ball tampering scandal.

Maxwell has been playing in the Premier Cricket competition for the past two weekends and will take to the field in this weekend's grand final for Fitzroy Doncaster.

But he could find himself packing his bags for South Africa if called upon by Cricket Australia should there be a raft of suspensions.

Glenn Maxwell last played a Test in September last year.
Queenslanders Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw also loom as possible replacements after Steve Smith was suspended for the final Test, starting on Friday.

Peter Handscomb is already in South Africa as part of the touring party.

But the leadership group of Nathan Lyon, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc could also yet be banned after reportedly agreeing to illegally tamper with the ball, meaning Australia could need a swag of reinforcements.

 

Cameron Bancroft avoided a ban from the International Cricket Council, instead receiving a hefty fine and three demerit points for his role in the scandal.

The Australian Sports Commission has called for Bancroft to be sent home.

However, officials at Maxwell's club, Fitzroy Doncaster, are yet to receive word if he will be placed on standby for the fourth Test.

Maxwell scored 36 and took 1-23 off eight overs on the weekend as Fitzroy Doncaster chased down Footscray's total of 138.

He tweeted after the game he was looking forward to helping the Lions secure a historic three-peat of Premier Cricket premierships.

Very excited to be apart of a grand final with a chance to be involved with a 3-peat the same year as the club winning the club championship is ...

Maxwell's most recent first-class game was for Victoria on March 16 when the Bushrangers bowed out of the race for a berth in the Sheffield Shield final.

He last played a Test in September last year when Australia toured Bangladesh.

