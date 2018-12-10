Gleeso's got the summer break covered

FROM million-dollar horse sales to tropical cyclones, state elections and everything in between, there isn't much Peter Gleeson hasn't covered.

The former News Corp newspaper editor and Sky News presenter will host a new summer program, Gleeso's News Talk, live from the Sky News Brisbane studio.

One of the first programs to go to air from the new studio later this month, the two-hour program will focus on breaking news, sport and weather.

Gleeso's News Talk will also feature the best journalists and editors from News Corp mastheads, providing unprecedented coverage of the big stories at home and abroad.

"This will be a show that relies very much on my DNA as a journalist - news. We'll be fleshing out the big stories of the day, crossing to Sky News reporters and News Corp's newspaper journalists from every newsroom in the country," Mr Gleeson said.

Peter Gleeson is the anchor of the new Sky News program Gleeso's News Talk. Supplied

"But while big breaking stories are serious, it's also important to have a bit of fun, so we'll be putting a smile on people's faces with some lighter material. Sport and weather will be a particular focus over the summer with cricket, golf, tennis, Magic Millions races and the Sydney to Hobart yacht race to be covered in detail, utilising our Fox Sports News commentators for daily updates."

Mr Gleeson, who held senior editorial positions across regional and metropolitan newspaper titles including The Sunday Mail, Townsville Bulletin and Gold Coast Bulletin, has been a contributor on Sky News and anchor of Heads Up since April.

He will be joined in the studio by new bureau chief Kristy Coulcher, a former reporter for the WIN network.

"News never goes on holiday. The announcement of our new summer prime-time program will provide viewers with breaking news, insightful analysis and the latest in sport - a must-see program over the summer break," Sky News Chief Executive Paul Whittaker said.

Gleeso's News Talk airs weeknights at 6pm from Thursday, December 27, on Sky News Live and Sky News on WIN.

