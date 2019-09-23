Gleeful Glee has a new game plan

Glee player-coach Nicole Hetherington in the FNC A-grade women's hockey preliminary final against Northern Star.

GLEE will aim for its 20th grand final win since 1999 in Far North Coast women's A-grade hockey next season.

The club won 16 straight titles between 2001-2016 and has now won back-to-back premierships after a hard-fought 3-2 over Ballina in extra time on Saturday.

They went down in the 2017 grand final to Northern Star before getting one back on them last year.

"Our team has changed considerably over the past few years and there are a few clubs really challenging us now,” player-coach Nicole Hetherington said.

Hetherington made special mention of Nella Bradford, Renee Dunstan, Sophie George and Cassie Hughes.

Hughes played all the way through the 17 grand final wins and is still one of the team's main attacking weapons.

Dunstan and George also played key roles in the latest grand final win.

Hughes scored an early goal for Glee then George added a second from a penalty corner.

Ballina fought back and opened their account when Cori Hardy carried the ball across the circle, scoring with a back-stick shot.

Kate Whiting brought Ballina level with a penalty stroke conversion and it remained 2-all at full-time.

The extra time drop-off rule was applied and when the teams were down to five players Dunstan scored the winning goal for Glee.

Glee is now in its 91st year as a club and won 16 consecutive premierships between 1962-1977.

In the A-grade men's final, Waratahs won the major premiership in their first season in the competition.

The Burringbar-based team defeated minor premiers Coraki 3-1 in the grand final at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, on Saturday,

Goalkeeper Zac Grace, who was outstanding in the net, received the Chris Buchanan Medal as player of the match.