Lea Michele is reportedly pregnant with her first child. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Celebrity

Glee star pregnant with first child

28th Apr 2020 8:10 PM

Lea Michele is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

The Glee actress, 33, married her husband, fashion business owner Zandy Reich, in March last year after meeting in 2017.

People has reported the news, citing a source who said, "They've always wanted to be parents."

The pair are yet to confirm the news, with Michele uploading only flashback photos or close-up selfies to her Instagram page over the last few weeks.

 

3/9/19❤️

Michele, known for her memorable role as Rachel Berry in Glee, was the most popular breakout star from the teen series, right from its debut in 2009 until its final episode in 2015.

But it was her real life relationship with the late Cory Monteith that made her regular tabloid fodder.

Michele and Monteith were a dream couple, for both their fans and the media. Their characters played love interests on Glee, and the pair finally began dating in real life in 2012.

But that all came to a devastating end when Monteith died of a drug overdose in July 2013, at the age of 31.

Two months later, a then 26-year-old Michele made a tearful speech at the Teen Choice Awards, where she won Choice TV Actress: Comedy and dedicated it to Monteith.

Monteith and Michele were a couple until his untimely death. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lea Michele pays tribute to Cory Monteith

"I wanted to dedicate this award to Cory. For all of you out there who loved and admired Cory as much as I did, I promise that with your love we're going to get through this together.

"He was very special to me and also to the world. We were very lucky to witness his incredible talent, his handsome smile and his beautiful, beautiful heart."

Michele has kept a relatively low profile over the years, with health and wellness appearing to be the main thing she is focusing on right now.

 

The singer regularly uses her Instagram page to influence her millions of followers on making healthy choices.

She often posts recipes, beauty tips and life advice.

Originally published as Glee star pregnant with first child

