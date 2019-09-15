Glee scrapes in to grand final

VITAL GOAL: Nicole Hetherington scores for Glee in the Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey preliminary final against Northern Star at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, on Saturday. Glee won 3-2 in extra time. The defender is Georgia Brown.

VITAL GOAL: Nicole Hetherington scores for Glee in the Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey preliminary final against Northern Star at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, on Saturday. Glee won 3-2 in extra time. The defender is Georgia Brown. Shez Napper

GLEE has scraped through to the Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey grand final with a 3-2 win over Northern Star in extra time.

Kate Marshall opened Star's account in the third minute after picking up an Ellen Seller pass.

Nikki Clark followed up with a shot that rebounded off the goalkeeper and she netted the second chance for Star to lead 2-0 at the break.

Glee rallied in the second half and although Star did all they could in defence, Nicole Hetherington found space, dragged out the goalkeeper and scored.

Going into the final quarter 2-1 up, Star were under immense pressure from the defending premiers.

Minutes before the end Cassie Hughes ran 50 metres with the ball and scored to keep their premiership hopes alive.

An extra time drop-off was required.

In the third minute of the nine-a-side section Cassie Hughes found space to put her team through to the grand final against Ballina and end Star's season.

Other women's grand finals:

A Reserve: Northern Star v Ballina

B1: Ballina v Northern Star

B2: Summerlanders v East Lismore

Waratahs through

TWEED club Waratahs, in their first season in Far North Coast Hockey are through to the grand final against defending premiers Coraki.

Other men's grand finals:

Reserve grade: Northern Star v Waratahs

B-grade: Ballina v Coraki

C-grade: East Lismore v Coraki