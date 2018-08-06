Glee score twin wins on the weekend

A-GRADE leaders Glee accounted for East Lismore 2-0 and Ballina and Star played out a 1-1 draw in the two women's games on Saturday afternoon at Goonellabah.

Earlier on Friday evening, Glee played Ballina on their home turf and came away with the points, winning 3-1.

On Saturday, both Glee and East Lismore created space to test the defence but had very few scoring opportunities.

Then, with 11 minutes to go in the first half, Glee's Kellie Guest opened the scoring.

Late in the second half, Sophie McDonogh, voted player of the match, scored when she deflected a shot, off a penalty corner, high into the net.

In the later game, Northern Star started out strong and after multiple unsuccessful penalty corners, Tiana Clarke managed to get the ball past Ballina goalkeeper Sacha Murnane.

Ballina fought back tenaciously but were unable to convert any of their penalty corners.

In the 31st minute, Holly Anderson made an excellent pass to Sam Peiti on the backline, which resulted in the latter levelling the score.

Throughout the match, Northern Star's Taquira McGrath made many hard hits down the field.

Billie King-Venn and Kate Whiting created several opportunities for Ballina through some good passes to their teammates.

Then, with only one minute remaining, Ballina's Hailey Knight rapidly sprinted down the field, getting past Northern Star's defence. Despite Knight's valiant attempt, Ballina goalkeeper Zoe Cotterill thwarted Knight's effort to keep the score at 1-1.

Consistently reliable play earned Northern Star's Leanne Albertini the 'player of the match'.

Both teams failed to convert any of their penalty corners, due to strong defence.