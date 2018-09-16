Glee resumes normal service

PREMIERS: Coach Rhonda Mathers, left, and the Glee team after their 2-0 win over Northern Star in the Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey grand final.

Shez Napper

MAKING their 90th anniversary year one to be remembered, the Glee A-grade women's hockey team reclaimed the Far North Coast premiership with a 2-0 win over Northern Star.

The grand final at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, on Saturday was always going to be hotly contested with Glee seeking to recover the title after Star last year stopped their run of 16 consecutive wins.

Glee certainly came out firing and earnt a penalty corner in the third minute.

Cassie Hughes made the most of the early opportunity when her shot was deflected into the goal by a Star player's foot.

Glee again swept past Star three minutes later with Alice Bradford beautifully positioned to push the ball into the goal.

Having conceded two goals in the first six minutes, Northern Star was put in the unenviable position of having to chase Glee's early lead.

With well-executed passes and solid traps, Glee covered the field with their pace and dominated possession.

Star held back Glee's charge and mounted a determined challenge, earning nine penalty corners, however the defence was too strong.

Sisters Nella and Alice Bradford worked hard for Glee while Taquira McGrath was again a powerhouse for Star.

Lauded by her players as "the heart and soul” of the club, Glee coach Rhonda Mathers said "the team worked really well together”.

"Our match plan was to go out there, get on top and put the goals in early, which is exactly what we did,” she said.

Mathers said Kim Clark had an awesome game and that the strikers did a good job up front.

"We knew Star would come out really strongly in the second half but the defence felt really strong,” she said.

"Julie McFadden made some marvellous saves in goal.”

McFadden received the Abby Standing Memorial Medal as player of the match.