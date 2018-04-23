Glee find going tough against Crabs

Kingscliff's Lisa Ellington scores one of her three goals against Glee in the FNC-Tweed interdistrict A-grade women's game on Saturday. Glee players. from left, are Kellie Guest, Sophie McDonough, Jenna Hughes and Renee Dunstan.

THE visiting Kingscliff Crabs outplayed Glee 6-2 while Waratah Falcons and Northern Star battled out a 2-all draw in FNC-Tweed A-grade women's interdistrict hockey.

Kingscliff struck in the opening minute against Glee when Lisa Eglington carried the ball into the circle to score a goal.

A brilliant reverse-stick flick high into the net by Ella Shultz gave Kingscliff a 2-0 lead.

Both teams made decisive runs but good defending kept the scoring down.

Nikki Harrison, Fiona Laybutt and Brooke Harvey work- ed well together for Kingscliff as did Alice Bradford, Jennah Hughes and Stacey Mclennan for Glee.

Eight minutes before half-time Cassie Hughes found the net for Glee.

After the break Hughes levelled the scores with an individual goal when she found herself in the clear after intercepting a pass.

But Kingscliff then went on a scoring spree with Eglington using a back-stick slap to find the net before adding another with a lifted ball over prone goalkeeper Julie McFadden.

A reverse-stick hard drive from the edge of the circle by Shultz and Harrison's skill to weave her way into the circle added two more goals to the Kingscliff tally.

Waratah Falcons and Northern Star took to the field in gloomy conditions.

Star were the first to score when Tracey Makings made inroads down the left side, her pass hit the goalpost and Kate Marshall pounced on the rebound.

Jess Robinson found herself in the clear to touch a pass into the goal to give Star a 2-0 lead.

Eight minutes before half-time Emily Hetherington nail- ed Falcons' first goal.

The Tweed team had most of the play in the second half with Susan Irby, Stacey King and Tara O'Connor fighting hard.

For Star, Marshall, Taquira McGrath and Amanda Harmon did a ton of defending.

Persistence paid off for the Waratah Falcons when a shot at goal was deflected off the line by Marshall, a second shot hit the upright and went over the back line but Hetherington made no mistake with the third to score the equaliser.