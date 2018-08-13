Glee fights back in second half

ON THE BALL: Ballina player Billie King-Venn with possession as East Lismore's Jade Gray attempts a tackle in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey on Saturday. Billie King-Venn was named player of the match in the 1-all draw.

GLEE remained on top of the ladder in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey with a 4-2 win over Northern Star on Saturday.

In the other game, Ballina and East Lismore drew 1-all.

In an explosive start to the first game, Northern Star's Annalyce Bodley scored after only three minutes.

A second penalty corner resulted in a clash behind the goalkeeper and a penalty stroke.

Taquira McGrath made no mistake with the stroke, flicking the ball into the middle-left of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Glee fought back to dominate the second half, immediately earning a penalty stroke, but Cassie Hughes' shot was saved by Star goalkeeper Zoe Cotterill.

A few minutes later, Glee converted a penalty corner. The initial shot was saved by the goalkeeper but Renee Dunstan - the player of the match - pounced on the rebound.

Glee scored again from a penalty corner, with Kim Clark deflecting Alice Bradford's shot into the goal.

Bradford soon followed up with a goal for herself, capitalising on a teammate's accurate pass.

With 15 minutes remaining Hughes knocked a Bradford shot into the corner for their fourth goal.

Star could not convert either of their two short corners and in the final minute received another penalty stroke but that too missed the target.

In the later game, Ballina created many opportunities with captain Corinna Busse making numerous swift breaks down the field.

East Lismore were determined in defence, with Karen Eakin making some tenacious tackles.

In the last minutes of the first half, Jade Gray's powerful hit flew past the Ballina defence and was trapped by Kalani Moss, who quickly ran down the sideline.

Her flick from the backline was at a seemingly impossible angle but flew inside the opposite post.

East Lismore fervently defended their 1-0 lead, but with eight minutes to go Busse found the equaliser for Ballina with a solid shot.