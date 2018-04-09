Glee, Ballina open hockey season with wins

RIGHT: The Glee and Northern Star A-grade women's teams line up for the first game of the season, a rematch of the 2017 grand final when Star broke Glee's long sequence of major premierships.

RIGHT: The Glee and Northern Star A-grade women's teams line up for the first game of the season, a rematch of the 2017 grand final when Star broke Glee's long sequence of major premierships.

SENIOR divisions of the Far North Coast hockey season started on the newly laid artificial surface at Goonellabah, with other games at Ballina.

Most clubs fielded depleted A-grade teams on Saturday, due to players attending events at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Glee defeated Northern Star 4-0 in the early women's game and Ballina accounted for East Lismore 5-1.

Play was even for 15 minutes of the Glee v Star game before a defensive lapse left Star goalkeeper Zoe Cotterill facing three Glee attackers.

Cassie Hughes passed to Olivia Osborne who scored the opening goal.

Late in the second half Glee's Cassie Hughes scored after several changes of possession in the circle.

With only seven minutes to go, two quick goals by Renee Dunstan gave Glee a comfortable winning margin.

Best on the field were Kellie Guest, Renee Dunstan and Storm Heathcote.