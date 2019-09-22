Menu
Glee celebrates after winning the 2019 Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey grand final at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah. Shez Napper
Glee adds to its long list of women's premierships

by Wendy Trudgeon
22nd Sep 2019 3:01 PM
GLEE defeated Ballina 3-2 in extra time of a top-class game of hockey in the Far North Coast A-grade women's grand final at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, on Saturday.

It took Glee's tally of major prem-ierships to 19 since 1999.

Cassie Hughes scored an early goal for Glee then Sophie George added a second from a penalty corner.

Ballina fought back and opened their account when Cori Hardy carried the ball across the circle, scoring with a back-stick shot.

Kate Whiting brought Ballina level with a penalty stroke conversion and it remained 2-all at full-time.

The extra time drop-off rule was applied and when the teams were down to five players Renae Dunstan scored the winning goal for Glee.

Whiting received the Abby Standing Medal as player of the match.

Other women's grand final winners:

A reserve: Northern Star

B1: Ballina White

B2: East Lismore

Lismore Northern Star

