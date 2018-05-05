Glass used in attack on man's face at popular bar

A man was assaulted in Byron Bay last night.

POLICE are investigating an attack by a man on a 36-year-old man, who was left with a bloodied face at The Railway Friendly Bar in Byron Bay last night.

It's alleged the two men were involved in a scuffle inside the establishment on Jonson Street about 11.25pm when one hit the other in the face with a glass.

The man was taken to Byron Bay Hospital for treatment of a cut above his left eye.

Patrons intervened but the other man ran from the hotel.

Police from Tweed/Byron Police District are now appealing for public assistance to identify a man they believe can assist with this investigation.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged 25-30, about 180cm tall with a thin build, brown hair, and was wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.