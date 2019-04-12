Glass half full for the Giants

Mullumbimby second-rower Viliame Tobesewa brings plenty of size to the Giants forward pack.

Mullumbimby second-rower Viliame Tobesewa brings plenty of size to the Giants forward pack. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A NEW halves combination could hold the key for a win-less Mullumbimby against Ballina in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, Sunday.

Coach Dallas Waters has opted for experience, switching Dennis Ritchie to five-eighth to join halfback Jason McGrady.

It means Darcy Earl is moving back to the centres while Michael Thomas will stay at fullback.

The Giants' forward pack is starting to take shape with plenty of size in new recruit Sio Alefosio at lock and second-rower Viliame Tobesewa.

Mullumbimby had a narrow 24-18 loss to Casino in the first round before a disappointing 32-14 effort against Kyogle last weekend.

"After last weekend we decided it was time to make a few positional changes,” Waters said.

"With all due respect to Casino, I thought we were the better team that day.

"But last weekend was really disappointing and we've spoken about where we need to improve.

"I do think we have a well-balanced team but we haven't put it together yet.

"Dennis is an older head and he's someone who can come in and take control.”

Mullumbimby were the big improvers last season and reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

McGrady and Ritchie are both new to the club but should be one of the better halves combinations when they get going.

"They've both played plenty of footy and they have the ability to take control of this team,” Waters said.

"Jason is a quality half and this might be the challenge we need to get our season going.”

Ballina produced a strong second-half performance to run away with a 24-16 win over Casino last weekend.

New lock Hayden Hansen is a player to watch for the Seagulls while the Giants are up there with the bigger forward packs in the competition.

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

HOW THEY LINE UP

Mullumbimby: Fullback Michael Thomas; wingers Rhys Carruth, Brett Kelly-Wirth; centres Jerry Byers, Darcy Earl; five-eighth Dennis Ritchie; halfback Jason McGrady; front-rowers Josh Castellano; Billy Hedditch; hooker Dennis Smith; second-rowers Viliame Tobesewa, Dwayne Moseley; lock Sio Alefosio.

Ballina: Fullback Oliver Regan; wingers Chad North, Rhys Riches; centres Michael Dwane, Kel Sheather, five-eighth Jamie Lyon, halfback Jess Perry; front-rowers Phil Crosby, Nicholas Ritter; hooker Zac Beecher; second-rowers Anthony Colman, Jack Durheim; lock Hayden Hansen.

In other games: Byron Bay will take on defending premiers Tweed Coast Raiders at Byron Bay tomorrow. Both teams have some big names behind them with Todd Carney the captain-coach at Byron Bay and Brent Kite coaching the Raiders for a second year. Kick-off is 4.45pm

Northern United hosts Evans Head at Crozier Field, Lismore, tomorrow. Kick-off is 2.45pm.

Casino takes on Marist Brothers at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino,Sunday.

Cudgen hosts Murwillumbah in the Tweed derby at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

Kyogle has the bye.