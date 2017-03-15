26°
AT A GLANCE: best flood images from around the region

15th Mar 2017
Sherrys Bridge, Main Arm.
Sherrys Bridge, Main Arm. Marc Stapelberg

FLOODING across the Northern Rivers were captured and shared by residents from Nimbin down to Lismore throughout the day as heavy rain lashed the region. 

Take a look at some of the images and footage posted on social media of how the floods affected our area, from schools to roads. 

 

1. Nimbin

2. Trinity Catholic College, Lismore

 

3. Streets of Lismore

4. Southern Cross University

5. Mullumbimby suburbia

6.  Ridgewood Bridge on Mackie Rd near Clunes 


Do you have a greta shot of the floods? Send in your flood pics to news@northernstar.com.au

