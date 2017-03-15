AT A GLANCE: best flood images from around the region

FLOODING across the Northern Rivers were captured and shared by residents from Nimbin down to Lismore throughout the day as heavy rain lashed the region.

Take a look at some of the images and footage posted on social media of how the floods affected our area, from schools to roads.

1. Nimbin

2. Trinity Catholic College, Lismore

The drain behind the TSC. The right decision was made. pic.twitter.com/9FdWOVXIH2 — Trinity Lismore (@TrinityLismore) March 14, 2017

3. Streets of Lismore

4. Southern Cross University

5. Mullumbimby suburbia

6. Ridgewood Bridge on Mackie Rd near Clunes



