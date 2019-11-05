Glamorous star will be the biggest queen of Tropical Fruits

MONDAY, 23 July 2018 - The legendary Carlotta accompanied on piano with Michael Griffiths, graced the stage for the NOOSA alive! festival in front of a packed house at the Noosa Waterfront Restuarant. Photo: 2018 Rick Monk for NOOSA alive!

SHOWBIZ royalty Carlotta will perform the main cabaret show at this year's Tropical Fruits Festival 2019, in association with NORPA.

Carlotta: I'm Not Dead Yet Darlings is the artist's latest show.

Following a sell out season at Hayes Theatre Co last year, Carlotta is back with more stories and songs from 50 years on-and-off the stage.

Australian icon, political activist and living legend, Carlotta has led an extraordinary life: good times, bum times, she's seen them all and my dear, she's still here.

She will be accompanied on piano by Helpmann Award-winner Michael Griffiths.

She was the star of Les Girls and one of the inspirations for Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, she is as much an Australian to be proud of as Don Bradman or Cate Blanchett, she is also rude, crude and fabulous.

With Les Girls, Carlotta performed spot-numbers as a singer and comedian from 1963, and eventually became the show's compere and lead attraction.

Her appearance in Number 96 was the first time a trans actress played a trans TV character anywhere in the world.

In 2018, a bronze sculpture was dedicated to her honour in Kings Cross, where she also has a star on the pavement.