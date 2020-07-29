Gladys hits back at Qld border closure

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian received no prior notice that Queensland would close its borders to all Sydneysiders, it has been confirmed.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Wednesday morning the state would ban all people from Greater Sydney.

The ban kicks in from 1am on Saturday after the sunshine state declared the whole city as a hotspot.

When reporters asked if she was disappointed about Ms Palaszczuk's decision, Ms Berejiklian replied: "It would have been nice if she told me".

"The economic consequences of this (decision) in Queensland or South Australia will hurt much more than it hurts NSW," the NSW Premier added.

After hearing of two more cases in Queensland with two young women diagnosed with the virus after visiting Melbourne and Sydney and not declaring it, Ms Palaszczuk said on Wednesday: "I am absolutely furious that these two people have gone to Victoria, come back and given authorities misleading information".

"There will be a thorough police investigation here but now we have to act as a community and any areas the chief health officer says need to be closed, will be closed."

Ms Palaszczuk said the next 48 hours were critical.

"That is because we need to be making sure that any of those people who may have come into contact with the two confirmed cases need to go into quarantine and also need to be tested," she said.

"We are acting very swiftly here, fever clinics are being set up."

But she said people needed to be honest about where they had travelled.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she is furious two people, diagnosed with COVID-19, had lied about where they had travelled. Picture David Clark



From Saturday at 1am, no one travelling from Greater Sydney will be allowed into Queensland.

Queensland residents attempting to return after this date will be made to isolate in mandated hotel quarantine for 14 days, at their own expense.

Ms Palaszczuk said while she knew it would inconvenience families, it had to be done.

"We are in extraordinary times at the moment and we have to do everything we can," she said.

When asked what it would take for Queensland to reinstate a hard border closure with NSW, Ms Palaszczuk said it would be further outbreaks of community transmission outside of Greater Sydney.

The premier indicated it would be a matter of when, not if.

"We are monitoring the situation in NSW every day," she said.

"When the chief health officer advises the Queensland Government, advises myself, to close the border, we will close the border."

Ms Palaszczuk also denied the decision to lockdown aged care homes south of Brisbane for the next two days was an over-reaction.

"That is the right thing to do," she said.

Originally published as Gladys hits back at Qld border closure