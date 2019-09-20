Menu
Politics

Gladys: ‘Don’t wag school to protest climate change’

by Christopher Harris
20th Sep 2019 10:19 AM
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged schoolchildren not to wag class today to protest climate change while Catholic schools have told students that doing so is not going to "change the world".

It comes after the heads of prestigious schools Newington College and Sydney Church of England Grammar School gave their students the green light to attend the rally scheduled for noon at The Domain.

Ms Berejiklian suggested students should discuss how they can express their views with their teachers, rather than miss out on learning time.

 

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged schoolchildren not to wag class today.
Thousands of school students attended the global #ClimateStrike rally in March. Picture: Dean Lewins
"Of course, we encourage students to be passionate about issues of importance to them, and this can be done at school," she said.

"There are plenty of ways for students to express their views and still attend school.

"Skipping  school  to att­-end a protest is not acceptable."

Catholic Education NSW chief executive Dallas McInerney told students yesterday cutting class would not change the world.

"We believe students should learn about and discuss these issues in class where there is a responsibility on teachers to present information on important, contentious issues in a balanced and factual way," he said.

"Skipping school doesn't change the world, and we don't accept there needs to be a clash between attending class and caring about global issues."

