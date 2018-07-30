Premier pledges extra $500m for farmers

Farmer Les Jones on his property at Goolhi with the remaining sheep in his flock. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

THE Berejiklian Government has announced an extra $500 million towards drought relief for the state today, bringing the total package to $1 billion.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said farmers are facing one of the driest winters on record, resulting in failing crops, drastic water shortages and a diminishing supply of fodder to sustain livestock.

One of the key aspects of the Emergency Relief Package will be $190 million for the introduction of Drought Transport Subsidies.

The subsidies will be able to cover up to 50 per cent of the full cost of transporting fodder, water for stock and livestock to pasture, slaughter or sale.

The NSW Government will offer a transport subsidy of up to $20,000 per farm business.

Ms Berejiklian said 99 per cent of the state was in drought.

"To date we have already committed $584 million in drought support, most of which is focused on preparation for drought conditions.

"However, conditions are now so dire that further support is needed to address the more immediate needs for farmers and their communities until the drought breaks."

Despite addressing the NSW Farmer's conference last week, Ms Berejiklian held off the announcement until today.

The government faces an important by election in the regional seat of Wagga in coming months, following the resignation of disgraced MP Daryl Maguire.

Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party Robert Brown MCL, who has been calling on the government to help farmers over the drought for more than a year, said the announcement "should have come much sooner".

"The only reason we're seeing a drought relief package is because the National Party is scared of losing rural seats to the Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party," he said.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the drought had quickly worsened across the state because June and July were drier than expected, and farmers were forced to source fodder from interstate with local supplies deteriorated.

"We said we would constantly reassess the conditions and relief measures, and the fact we've now increased our drought-relief package to over $1 billion is a reflection of how serious this drought is, and how much we value the health and wellbeing of our farming and regional communities," Mr Barilaro said.

"Importantly, we have backdated this relief measure to the start of the year when the drought intensified, especially in the Upper Hunter and Western NSW. This means eligible farmers who made the decision to de-stock earlier this year will still benefit from this new relief package."