The Bachelorette 2018: Danny talks about life after the show

HEARTBREAK: Former Gladstone man Danny was recently eliminated by Ali Oetjen on The Bachelorette.

HEARTBREAK: Former Gladstone man Danny was recently eliminated by Ali Oetjen on The Bachelorette.

BACHELORETTE Ali Oetjen didn't pick Gladstone-born chiropractic student Danny Harris-Wolf to be her love match, but that hasn't deterred the former federal police officer.

The 39-year old was disappointed about not being selected by Ali, but has put it in perspective.

"I knew it was coming after the failed kiss attempt," Danny said.

"Ali and I were sort of friends, so I knew it was going to be difficult to transition from being really good friends to being something romantic.

"If I had to go, I was pretty happy with the way it ended."

Danny was born and raised in Gladstone, and has fond memories of the town.

He still has a lot of family and friends here in Gladstone, with one of his best friends being Bobby Lenz from Gladstone Flooring Xtra - who was honoured at this year's Best in Business Awards last Saturday.

"I come back to Gladstone quite frequently," Danny said.

"I don't regret growing up there...Gladstone will always be home to me."

He also visited his mother before she passed away, a few weeks before filming started for The Bachelorette.

Danny contemplated pulling out of the competition, but stayed on.

"I think because Mum was so excited...so I thought, give it a go," he said.

As for life after the show, Danny is actively dating and his new found fame has made it easier to meet people.

He has not kept in touch with Ali since leaving The Bachelorette, but did leave a message on her Instagram.