Junior Miss Teen Australia Brianne Ninness, top seven senior finalist Madisyn Ninness and Danni Baker.
Gladstone girl wins Junior Miss Teen Australia title

10th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
A FOURTEEN-year-old from Gladstone has won the title of Junior Miss Teen Australia.

Brianne Ninness said it felt "surreal" to win the junior title.

"I started crying because I didn't believe it," Brianne said.

"They called my name and I just freaked out."

Brianne said she wasn't expecting the win after taking out the best active wear category.

There were four juniors and four seniors from each state who competed at nationals.

Brianne said she had only been modelling for about two years.

Madisyn Ninness and Danni Baker also competed at nationals and Madisyn placed in the top seven seniors.

Top seven senior finalist Madisyn Ninness, 18, and Junior Miss Teen Australia Brianne Ninness, 14.
The three girls competed at state level in June before qualifying for nationals and Madisyn qualified as "People's Choice" following the state competition.

She said she was "gobsmacked" that Australia chose her to go through to nationals.

"It was hard to try and believe that out of all of the girls that could've gone through, people wanted me to go through - just a little Gladstone girl."

"It was literally Australia's pick...which was incredible to try and get my head around."

Danni Baker won the junior regional and state level competitions, and qualified for nationals but didn't place.

Brianne won a trip to Fiji next year and Madisyn hopes to win a wildcard to participate in the Miss World Supermodel international competition in Hawaii next year.

