Gladstone motorcycle mechanic wins prestigious award

Mike Richards GLA1`21218HRLY

A LOCAL motorcycle mechanic has been honoured by the country's largest social club for motorcyclists.

Last week, Sam Fry received the Ulysses Club Motorcycle Apprentice of the Year award for the Queensland/ Northern Territory zone.

The Harbour City Harley-Davidson service technician was training in Sydney when he found out about the win and said the news was "just unreal".

"I was actually training with another guy who had just been told he won the Western Australian zone when I found out I won, so we were all pretty excited," Mr Fry said.

"It's great to get some recognition for what you've been doing, especially when it's for doing something you are passionate about."

As a former diesel mechanic, Mr Fry said he was heavily drawn to performance engines and had a passion for drag racing.

"I love what I do. We do all sorts of custom motorcycle work, mainly performance engines so that's my role at the moment," he said.

"I'm pretty heavily involved with the local drag racing scene. We build bikes to race out at Benaraby. My bike is in pieces (right now) but I have been racing this year."

He was nominated for the Ulysses Club award by his Tafe Queensland motorcycle and automotive teacher Jeff Morris, who said it was great to see him acknowledged for his dedication.

"Sam was always keen to learn and you could tell he loves what he does," Mr Morris said.

"Whenever I had workplace visits with Sam he always worked hard to complete, to a high standard, both the practical and theory-based tasks I had set for him."

Mr Fry is now one of four people in the running for the Ulysses Club's National Motorcycle Apprentice of the Year Award, to be announced in February.