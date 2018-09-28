'I'll kill you': Gladstone man runs from knife-wielding teen

SCARY ENCOUNTER: Chris Faux, pictured at Burleigh Heads, the day before he was involved in an early morning knife attack at Surfers Paradise.

A GLADSTONE tradesman was running for his life from a teenager yelling "I'm going to kill you" during a scary encounter early Monday morning at Surfers Paradise.

Chris Faux said it was around 3am at the nightclub precinct Cavil Ave when he was approached by a young shirtless man.

The encounter that followed involved two knife-wielding teenagers.

"He came up to me and unravelled his shirt and he had a knife, he started yelling 'I'm going to stab someone'," Mr Faux said.

After settling him down, Mr Faux watched him walk down the street before calling Triple Zero to report someone was walking the streets with a knife.

"I was still on the phone to the police and I lost sight of him," he said.

"I caught up to where the police were and I noticed that they'd arrested a different guy; it was his mate."

Mr Faux said police were arresting a friend of the teenager he initially reported was threatening people with a knife.

"Two girls saw me talking to police, and I saw that a guy was walking up from the beach and spoke to those girls and they pointed me out," he said.

Mr Faux realised it was the shirtless teen he initially saw with a knife.

"That's when he went crazy and started yelling 'I'm going to kill you' and he started sprinting at me," Mr Faux said.

With Triple Zero on loud speaker, Mr Faux said he was running for his life.

Later looking at his phone history, he said he was on the phone to emergency services while running for 13 minutes.

He later found out the man chasing him also had a knife.

"It was a scary experience ... I was pretty shaken up, it wasn't a good feeling having to run for your life," he said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed to The Observer that a 15-year-old boy from Marsden was arrested and charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Security camera footage shows the teenager hid a knife in a garden moments before police approached him.

They could not confirm details about the second teenager, who chased Mr Faux, because it's believed he was not found with a knife on him.

Mr Faux, well known in Gladstone for organising the Boyne Raft Up Parties, was at Surfers Paradise for a weekend away.

While he said he would return to the Gold Coast, instead of walking home alone, he said he would call a taxi or an Uber.