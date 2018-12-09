Gladstone man could kill victims if granted bail: police

A POLICE prosecutor warned a magistrate releasing a Gladstone man on bail could result in his partner's death.

The man who cannot be named appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court charged with several offences following a violent incident at a Gladstone home involving his partner and her 11-year-old son.

He applied for bail on one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, choking, common assault and obstruct police.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said police were opposing the bail application.

The court heard the man, his partner and her son arrived at home but only the man and the boy went inside.

The woman was outside when the boy came running back, chased by the man who was holding a hunting knife, the court was told.

It's alleged the man grabbed the woman's hair, dragged her inside and called her a pig.

Inside he told the woman the only way she was going back outside was if he was to bury her, the court heard.

It's alleged the man told the woman to bite the coffee table and tried to kick her in the head several times.

The woman ran towards the boy who was hiding in the bedroom at the time, followed by the man the court heard.

When the boy tried to leave the room, it's alleged the man threw him back inside,

The boy escaped and ran to a neighbour's house where triple zero was called, the court was told.

Before police arrived the man allegedly choked the woman for up to a minute.

The court heard he put his hands around her neck 15 times.

When police arrived, the man was aggressive towards officers and the woman was in an "extreme state of panic".

Officers saw scratches, redness and swelling on the woman, who was transported to hospital.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was disputing the charges.

From behind the dock, the man said several times: "I didn't do any of it".

Snr Const Selvadurai said releasing the man on bail would put his partner and child at risk of endangerment.

"If he is released on bail, he will go and kill the aggrieved," he said.

"Both the aggrieved and the child are fearful of this defendant."

Magistrate Clare Kelly denied the 34-year-old man bail and remanded him in custody until January 29.