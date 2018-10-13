Gladstone dad stuffs drugs in stolen 11-year-old's bike

A GLADSTONE father who avoided police over fears of going to jail was found hiding drugs in the handlebars of a BMX bike stolen from a child.

Aaron James Lydiard pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to several offences, including receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs and failing to appear.

The 40-year-old has four children, including 14-month-old twins and was found riding a bike that had been stolen from an 11-year-old 10 months prior.

The court heard police initially pulled Lydiard over because he wasn't wearing a helmet and discovered the stolen bike had been spray-painted.

A quick search of the bike found the man had hidden drugs in the bike's handlebars.

Lydiard was not charged with stealing but rather receiving an item he suspected was stolen.

The court also heard the man persistently failed to appear in court several times, causing police to search for him.

The court was told his failings to appear were not "simple" and on two occasions when police attended his residence, he hid from officers.

After an extensive search police found Lydiard hiding behind a lounge chair.

Another time officers found him hiding behind a mango tree.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client did not appear in court because he was "paranoid" of ending up in jail.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said anyone would be "quite concerned" about going into custody.

Lydiard has already spent 44 days in custody.

Magistrate Kinsella sentenced him to eight months jail to serve two before parole.

He will be released October 29.