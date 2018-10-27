Gladstone company takes next step with merger

THINK EFEX: The EFEX Gladstone team (L to R): Beau Hughes, Trevor Lapham, Maureen Michel, Vangel Christos and general manager Dennis Black.

THINK EFEX: The EFEX Gladstone team (L to R): Beau Hughes, Trevor Lapham, Maureen Michel, Vangel Christos and general manager Dennis Black. Mike Richards GLA251018THNK

FROM the humble beginnings of photo copiers and printers to taking on the world of information technology, Think Office Technology has seen many changes since it was first founded in Gladstone 25 years ago.

But perhaps its biggest change came last month when Think Office Technology merged with the EFEX Group, who specialise in print, telecommunications and IT solutions.

Think Office Technology was founded in Gladstone on Goondoon St in 1993 by Brett Beaumont and expanded across the east coast of Queensland, including Toowoomba, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns and Emerald before the merger with EFEX.

The company handover took place at the end of June with re-branding taking place last month.

EFEX Gladstone and Mackay branch general manager Dennis Black has held his role for the past 10 years and described the merger as a "perfect fit" for both companies.

"The opportunity came up that they wanted to merge with us to make it a bigger operation and give more national buying power and presence," he said.

"They came to us and they're the driver behind this so that's why we changed to EFEX.

"EFEX started in Sydney and set up offices in Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane so for them it was a perfect fit to give that full coverage.

"The plans were to originally grow up and down Queensland initially so the model fitted perfectly to blend in and now we've got eastern seaboard coverage. There's growth plans to be Australia-wide in the near future."

EFEX Gladstone and Mackay branch general manager Dennis Black had previously been with Think Office Technology for 10 years. Mike Richards GLA251018THNK

While company mergers or takeovers can often lead to job losses, it's likely to be the opposite at EFEX Gladstone.

"It's business as usual - we've still got local employees based here," Mr Black said.

"That (jobs) opportunity is looking great, especially in the line of other technology services we're going to offer."

One of the services will focus on offering support in linking up phone systems with the NBN - a task which has left many people, including retirees and business owners, scratching their heads.

EFEX chief executive officer Nick Sheehan said the company viewed the merger with Think Office Technology as a natural progression.

"The office technology sector is changing rapidly as a result of the digital disruption of the global economy," Mr Sheehan said.

"By having Think Office Technology join with EFEX, we will now be able to offer our customers a broader range of services with an increasing emphasis on voice and data technology, IT solutions, cloud data storage and IT security."