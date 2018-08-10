GKI UPDATE: Progress on the demolition and sale of resort

NEAR BEACH: All of the demolition works need to be completed by the QLD Government's August 31st deadline.

TANGIBLE progress is visible on the journey towards reviving the fortunes of Great Keppel Island and its controversial resort development.

The resort has been undergoing demolition while the developers continue discussions with potential buyers.

After demolition commenced in early May, locals shared pictures and concerns with The Morning Bulletin regarding piles of post-demolition debris at the resort.

Tower Holdings CEO Anthony Aiossa responded, sharing pictures of the dramatic transformation at the site.

The pictures show demolition contractors have been working to remove all visible signs of debris.

Positive reports were filtering through from locals, appreciative for the contractor's diligent and consultative approach.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy was working closely with Tower Holdings to ensure they fulfil their obligations under the lease agreement.

"As part of these obligations, outstanding demolition works need to be completed by the end of August, 2018," Mrs Lauga said.

"I have been advised by the department the demolition process is well underway. This includes the removal of a number of dilapidated structures.

"Completed demolition works will stand as a significant milestone in the redevelopment of Great Keppel Island."

With a more visually appealing resort site, Tower Holdings is better placed with plans to sell their 162-hectare portion of Great Keppel Island with an approved eco-tourist resort development featuring a beach-front hotel, 285 villas, 300 apartments, marina, retail village and commercial airstrip.

In late June, Knight Frank principal Pat O'Driscoll revealed Tower Holdings had short-listed five candidates from London, the US, two from China, and one from Australia.

Mr O'Driscoll said yesterday they were continuing to delve into the potential buyers who had expressed interest but with buyers in different times zones, the purchasing process was slowed down.

"We are still chatting with the parties who tabled expressions of interest and have had approaches from two other groups," Mr O'Driscoll said.

"One is not going any further and the second has the information.

"This will be back and forth a bit, hopefully it will become clearer and firm up over the coming weeks."