PLAY THERAPY: Early Living Wellbeing has recently been founded by Lisa Cheal who offers play therapy as one of the services to promote the social and emotional wellbeing of infants and young children aged two to six years.
Giving young children in turmoil a voice

Alison Paterson
by
27th Jun 2018 9:00 AM
"PLAY is their language, toys are their words.”

Early Years Wellbeing was founded by Lisa Cheal, a qualified and experienced Play Therapist and Early Childhood specialist who has more than two decades experience.

After many years working in childcare and as a foster care case manager, Ms Cheal, 40, said she saw a real gap as little children lacked the communications skills and confidence to speak up when their lives were in turmoil.

Ms Cheal said her service strives to promote the social and emotional wellbeing of infants and youngsters aged two to six years.

"I specifically work with children aged six and under,” she said.

"You know they have a story to tell but you know they don't have the communications to tell.”

With experience in foster care management as well as a range of children's therapies, Ms Cheal said her job while intense was enormously rewarding.

"Particularly in this young age group,” she said.

"They don't have the ability to communicate so they suffer in silence unless we can find a way through.

"I work closely with many out of home care children who may be in foster care.”

Ms Cheal recently opened her consultancy at the Goonellabah Business Hub.

"I decided to come here because it was quiet, flood-free, had parking and offered good facilities,” she said.

"The space also has a basin and no carpet which is important because we offer art therapy.”

Ms Cheal said her space had been designed to offer a holistic, child-centred and evidence-based approach.

"I work closely with children's carers, family and other linked services to build and strengthen a child's well-being and attachments” she said.

"Early Years Wellbeing provides the space for children to heal, build confidence and gain greater understanding of their experience and trauma.”

She said Play Therapy was a non-directive and humanist approach which sees the child lead the therapist towards their own self-healing.

Ms Cheal studied for he Batchelor of Early Childhood and holds post-graduate qualifications in Play Therapy, Child Psychology, Children and family Therapies and Training and Assessment.

Early years Wellbeing was located at 13-12, 8 Slade St, Goonellabah.

More information on 0416054477.

