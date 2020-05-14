Giving birth during pandemic ‘experience unlike any other’

BLISSFULLY UNAWARE: Michelle Ross’s daughter Sahara will be told stories of the global pandemic she was born into but for the time being she won’t know any different.

THE prospect of giving birth in the midst of a pandemic was one that worried Warwick mother Michelle Ross, however she is vowing to find positives in the bad situation.

On April 15, Miss Ross and partner Glen Taylor welcomed their newest bundle of joy, Sahara, at Warwick Hospital, an experience unlike any of Miss Ross's previous births.

"Giving birth, no one was allowed in there with us," she said.

"It was a very emotional time. Even though it was my seventh, it was a bit scary being there on your own.

"My mum was booked to fly down for the birth, but she couldn't because of the restrictions on travel.

"But in a way it was strangely nice for no one to be in there because it was a nice bonding time."

Michelle Ross, her partner Glen Taylor and three week old daughter Sahara.

The coronavirus outbreak and the resulting national lockdown was at the forefront of Miss Ross's mind leading up to Sahara's birth.

Adopting a proactive approach, Miss Ross said she took measures to ensure her family's safety during the heightened restrictions.

"Leading up to her birth, my other children stayed home from school," she said.

"My teenage daughter has only just gone back to school this week. I don't really let them go out or downtown as much as they used to either - it's really strange."

While restrictions are beginning to ease three and a half weeks on, the family are still taking precautions to ensure each of them is safe.

"It's really hard to get out to do your shopping because they recommend you don't go together," she said.

"I mean, I can do little things with her, but we can't get out together.

"I'm very lucky to have a teenage daughter so that I can quickly duck off to the shops when she's home."

The opportunity to spend quality one-on-one time with Sahara at home isn't something Miss Ross is taking for granted, with the lack of social interactions something she's noticed.

"It's been nice but you want to show off your baby and I know it was something I did with the rest of my children," she said.

"Normally we'd be out having coffee and catching up, but now we're just swapping photos on social media."

Unsure of when normality will return, Miss Ross is savouring the precious moments she has at home with her children.

"I don't know what the future holds," she said.

"The virus can be killing healthy people and those babies don't have the immunity to fight it.

"It's been hard but you just have to deal with it."