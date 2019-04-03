Giveaways, specials at grand opening of new Woolworths store

The new Woolworths store at Mercato on Byron is opening its doors on Wednesday, April 3.

THE wait is finally over - come and get your first peek at the new Mercato on Byron shopping centre.

The next generation Woolworths store will officially open its doors today.

Celebrations will kick off with official speeches and a ribbon cutting at 7.30am, followed by a special performance by local dance group, Dance Lab Australia.

At 8am, Woolworths will be open to customers.

Byron Bay Public School's band will perform at 9.20am, and there will be live music from 11am until 2pm.

Bed Bath N Table, The Reject Shop and Otto Kebabs will be joining Woolworths in opening their doors today.

These retailers will have in-store specials and plenty of giveaways for their customers.

The Reject Shop will have free face painting, balloons, gift voucher giveaways and free gift bags to the first 100 customers.

Mercato on Byron is a multi-million dollar retail precinct.

But as concept interior designer Nyree Mackenzie explains, it is not "your run of the mill shopping centre; it's no Westfield”.

The Byron Bay local has overseen the creative direction and retail space fit out for the new shopping centre.

"The developers said they wanted to build a retail precinct with an affinity for the local environment and that's what we've done in Mercato on Byron,” she said.

"I've injected the organic, rustic boho Byron style into the public spaces, dining precinct and retail shopping floor in the complex.

"I've used natural light and the composition of building materials and furnishings to create a story for this precinct, and that story is all about how we care for our environment and live with the beautiful coastal hinterland that we are blessed with.

"Hand written illustrative signage, recycled materials including wood and bricks and indoor gardens give Mercato the true relaxed feel of the Byron region.”

Ms Mackenzie was engaged by developers Azzura Investments Limited and Wingate to create a consistent look and feel for Australia's first retail precinct to achieve a 5 Star Green Star Retail Centre Design v1 2018 rating for energy efficiency.